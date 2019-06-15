Police blocked off the road in front of Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary on Thursday afternoon. An incident in the area led to a hold and secure at the Cloverdale school. (Photo: Samantha Anderson)

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, June 7–13

Vet leaves dead dog in freezer for 78 days, local high school goes into ‘hold and secure,’ and more

Here are Cloverdale’s five most-read stories of the week for June 7 to 13, 2019.

1. Pellet gun led to ‘hold and secure’ at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary was put into a “hold and secure” on Thursday, (June 13), after Surrey RCMP received reports that there may be a firearm in the area. See more >

2. Surrey FreshCo locations to open in July

Back in January, Sobeys and Empire Company Ltd. announced that discount grocery store FreshCo would be opening up in the two former Safeway locations. See more >

^Although it didn’t quite make it into the top five most-read articles this week, this story on two Cloverdale athletes headed to Italy to represent Canada in the 2019 FISU Universiade is a must-read all the same.

3. How teens grapple with growth at Surrey’s most crowded high school

How students grapple with growth, from Surrey’s most crowded school, Sullivan Heights, to its least crowded school, Cloverdale’s Salish Secondary. See more >

4. Owner shocked after dog left in Surrey vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C.’s College of Veterinarians has opened an investigation after a Newton clinic allegedly mishandled paperwork of a deceased dog, which resulted in the animal spending 78 days in a freezer before being cremated. See more >

5. VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

A close call between a left-turning car and an oncoming semi-truck is turning heads online. See more >


