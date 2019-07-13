Surrey RCMP on scene at a Newton home, where a woman’s body was found on Sunday, July 7. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, July 5–12

Shots fired in Clayton, FreshCo opens and more

Here are Cloverdale’s five most-read stories of the week, July 5 to 12, 2019.

1. Surrey FreshCo locations to open in July

Shoppers were coming in “droves” to one of the two new Chalo! FreshCo locations for the official openings. See more >

2. Langley officer fires gun in Clayton confrontation, Surrey RCMP investigate

Surrey RCMP is investigating the discharge of a firearm by a Langley RCMP police officer in Clayton Heights. See more >

^This story didn’t make our top five this week, but we think it’s a winner anyways.

3. Stop using the term ‘monster house,’ Abbotsford councillor urges

An Abbotsford councillor is urging the public to stop calling very large houses “monster” homes. See more >

4. Police launch ‘sudden death’ investigation after woman’s body found in Surrey home

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Newton home on Sunday morning. See more >

5. Surrey RCMP warn of ‘small spike’ of break-and-enters in Cloverdale

The Surrey RCMP issued a warning after a “small spike” in residential break-and-enters in the Cloverdale area this month. See more >


VIDEO: Fire crews rescue horse stuck in ditch in Abbotsford

