Cloverdale’s Parker Holbeche-Boyer had some special customers at his free lemonade stand on Thursday, July 18, when Surrey RCMP members and firefighters came by for a glass. (Contributed)

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, July 19–26

Surrey cops, firefighters support lonely lemonade stand, vacationers visit B.C. ‘Hobbiton’ and more

Here are Cloverdale’s five most-read stories of the week for July 19 to 26, 2019.

1. Surrey RCMP, firefighters support Cloverdale boy’s lonely lemonade stand

Parker, 7, had few takers until Surrey first responders heard his call. See more >

2. Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Two missing teens are now considered suspects in two homicides and one suspicious death in northern B.C this past week. See more >

3. ‘Absurdly dense’ projects approved for booming Clayton neighbourhood

Two more large developments in a booming Clayton neighbourhood passed third reading at Monday night’s city council meeting. See more >

4. Rollover crash in South Surrey leaves one in critical condition

One man was airlifted to hospital in critical condition following a single-vehicle rollover crash in South Surrey Monday afternoon that trapped a driver in a water-filled ditch. See more >

5. Hobbiton in the Okanagan: Spend the night in the Halfling Hideaway

South Okanagan residents don’t need to dive into one of J.R.R. Tolkien’s books to take a trip to Middle Earth, a hobbit’s paradise is waiting for weary travellers outside of Osoyoos. See more >


