Clayton murder victim identified

Police say 47-year-old Frank James of Surrey was the man killed in Clayton Aug. 24.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said they are revealing the victim’s name in an effort to solicit the public’s help.

“IHIT is releasing the name of the victim at this time in hopes of furthering its investigation,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, IHIT media relations officer, said in a press release.

At 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 24, Surrey police responded to a report of a man in distress at a home in the 18800-block of 76th Avenue.

“Officers and Emergency Health Services attended the location and found the 47-year-old man having sustained life-threatening injuries,” the release said. “First responders performed emergency first aid, but the victim did not survive.”

Because of the nature of the man’s injuries, IHIT took over the investigation from Surrey Mounties.

“We’re urging anyone who knew Mr. James to contact IHIT,” added Pierotti. “The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and we continue to build a timeline of events and learn as much as we can about those involved.”

IHIT is asking anyone who knew James, or anyone traveling in the 18800 block of 76th Avenue in Surrey between 9 p.m. and midnight Aug. 24, to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or via ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



