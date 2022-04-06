Clayton couple looking for bird owner

Judy and Bob Barlow found a budgie outside in the cold in Clayton Heights. Now the couple is trying to find the bird’s owners. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A Clayton Heights couple is trying to reunite a lost bird with its owner.

Bob and Judy Barlow found a budgie in their yard March 30. The bird was in distress, so they took it in, fed it, and nursed it back to health.

“He was just sitting on the back fence,” said Bob. “It was hard to recognize because it was cold and the bird was all puffed up.”

Judy went out and got the bird and they brought it in and placed it in a squirrel cage. After their daughter made a Facebook appeal looking for the bird’s owner, someone offered the Barlows a budgie cage to use temporarily.

Now the couple is making a wider appeal in an effort to reunite the budgie with its owner. They’ve advertised on lampposts in the area where they live, they’ve appealed on social media, now they’re hoping a Cloverdale Reporter reader can help.

“We know what pets mean to people, so I’m sure someone is quite heartbroken right now,” said Bob.

Judy added if they can’t find the rightful owner, they want to give the budgie to a good home. “We would give it away if some time passes and we can’t find (the owner).”

Bob and Judy can be reached at 604-575-6211.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

