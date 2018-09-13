Christian Lane. (Contributed photo)

City transparency, accountability among issues for White Rock council candidate

Christian Lane announced his intention to run Monday

Transparency and government accountability are two issues at the forefront of White Rock council independent candidate Christian Lane, who announced his intentions to run in the civic election this.

“There has been considerable change in White Rock over the last number of years,” Lane said in a news release Monday. “In my view, much of it could have been better communicated, implemented and managed.”

If elected, one of Lane’s objectives, he said, is to implement an accountability and transparency policy that “enshrines communication, consultation and collaboration as the guiding principals of open government and city administration.”

Lane said his city issues include non-resident owned and empty homes; growth and affordability; and supporting the local business community.

Lane, who has worked as a peace officer for 17 years, said he would encourage free parking along Marine Drive from December to March.

To learn more about his platform, visit www.christian4council.ca

B.C. residents go to the polls Oct. 20.

Previous story
Ailing orca at centre of international rescue efforts missing for days
Next story
B.C.’s Kootenays ask province to ban feeding troublesome turkeys

Just Posted

Cloverdale makes cameo in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ teaser

Film production continues to film Thursday in downtown Cloverdale

Surrey writer given $10K prize for Punjabi-language stories

‘Prism’ collection earns Harpreet Sekha a Dhahan Prize finalist nod

City transparency, accountability among issues for White Rock council candidate

Christian Lane announced his intention to run Monday

White Rock Coalition adds seventh candidate to roster

Balbir Thind will run for council in the Oct. 20 election

Artist showcases ‘Liquid Landscapes’ of Surrey parks, beaches and rivers

Nicolas Sassoon’s digital work at UrbanScreen starting Sept. 21

VIDEO: Dozens of employers accepting resumes at Black Press Media’s career fair

110 exhibitors ranging from all types of careers and education services present in Cloverdale

In Humboldt, a former B.C. hockey player helps a community heal

Defenceman Michael Bladon has joined the Broncos after playing in Nelson last season

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

Check out Kim XO every week on Fashion Friday

B.C.’s Kootenays ask province to ban feeding troublesome turkeys

Dozens of foul fowls are roaming the streets of edgewater

Shell Canada gives up exploration rights to make way for protected area off Vancouver Island

The permits cover an offshore area more than one-and-a-half times the size of Vancouver Island.

Be careful comparing 2010 cost to Calgary 2026: Vancouver CEO John Furlong

The chief executive officer of the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., says the $7.7 billion that’s been attached to those games is inflated and that the actual cost was closer to $4 billion.

Erin Weir to seek NDP nomination despite ousting over harassment complaints

Leader Jagmeet Singh has stood firm in his decision to block Weir from returning to caucus or running in the 2019 election.

Russian suspects in poisoning: We were in UK as tourists

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, and that there is “nothing criminal” about them.

Neighbours angry at slow B.C. RCMP response to violent, chaotic party

A community on Westside Road feels they are not properly protected by RCMP

Most Read