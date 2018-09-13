City transparency, accountability among issues for White Rock council candidate

Transparency and government accountability are two issues at the forefront of White Rock council independent candidate Christian Lane, who announced his intentions to run in the civic election this.

“There has been considerable change in White Rock over the last number of years,” Lane said in a news release Monday. “In my view, much of it could have been better communicated, implemented and managed.”

If elected, one of Lane’s objectives, he said, is to implement an accountability and transparency policy that “enshrines communication, consultation and collaboration as the guiding principals of open government and city administration.”

Lane said his city issues include non-resident owned and empty homes; growth and affordability; and supporting the local business community.

Lane, who has worked as a peace officer for 17 years, said he would encourage free parking along Marine Drive from December to March.

To learn more about his platform, visit www.christian4council.ca

B.C. residents go to the polls Oct. 20.