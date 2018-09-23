A North Delta home that was damaged by the July 5 townhouse in Surrey. (Grace Kennedy photo)

City offering relief for North Delta residents affected by Surrey townhouse fire

Delta will waive fees and expedite permits for those rebuilding from the July 5 blaze

North Delta residents looking to rebuild after the Surrey townhouse fire this past July will get their permits expedited and fees waived.

Council voted on Monday, Sept. 17 to approve the motion put forward by Mayor Lois Jackson to help residents seeking to reconstruct or repair their homes.

“Time is moving, and I understand some folks are trying to get these permits and not having to pay for their use,” she said. “We’re getting into the real rainy season and I think people are anxious.”

Residents looking to fix homes impacted by the fire would have their permits pushed quickly through the application process and have any municipal fees not covered by insurance waived.

RELATED: ‘Significant fire’ hits North Delta homes, Surrey townhouse development

Counc. Jeannie Kanakos lives in the Sunshine Woods area, which saw most of the impact from the Surrey townhouse fire on July 5.

“I know that many folks are still dealing with major renovations, not only fire damage but the water damage, of course, to put the fires out,” she said. Residents are also dealing with the mental trauma of that night, she added, saying that some people in her neighbourhood begin to relive that night whenever they hear fire trucks.

Kanakos also noted that a public meeting about fire safety in North Delta, proposed by the Delta Fire Department, hasn’t happened yet and a date has not yet been set.

READ MORE: North Delta, Surrey blazes prompt fire prevention reminder

The motion didn’t set any new precedents — during past flooding in Boundary Bay, Tsawwassen residents saw similar relief for their renovations — but Counc. Heather King did note that these kinds of motions could come up more frequently because of climate change and suggested an over-arching policy be developed in the future.

Delta staff are also looking at the possibility of replacing fire-damaged fencing along Scott Road. Although these fences are not municipally owned, the city is looking at replacing them because of their proximity to the main corridor.

The city is also looking at the cost associated with replacing all the fencing that borders Scott Road in the Sunshine Woods area, not just the ones that were damaged by the fire.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire
Next story
No WorkSafeBC orders issued after ruptured water main damaged White Rock theatre

Just Posted

Teen stabbed at Surrey’s Unwin Park

17 year old was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

No WorkSafeBC orders issued after ruptured water main damaged White Rock theatre

Investigation confirms that the water line ruptured as a result of pressure testing

City offering relief for North Delta residents affected by Surrey townhouse fire

Delta will waive fees and expedite permits for those rebuilding from the July 5 blaze

3 ‘Dream Home’ lottery prizes located in South Surrey

Proceeds support BC Children’s Hospital

UPDATE: Power outage in South Surrey, White Rock

Power has been restored to 1,004 customers

Environment Canada confirms Ottawa area hit by two tornadoes Friday

At one point more than 200,000 hydro customers were blacked out

Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with 80th PGA Tour win

First win since 2013 for 42-year-old

Porsche impounded for going 138 km/hr in 90 zone during charity rally

West Vancouver Police said wet roads and heavy rain made it extra dangerous

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Phase 2 of $1.35B Royal Columbian upgrades won’t be a public-private partnership

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says it will be a design-build

Trump drains oxygen from Trudeau foreign policy with PM, Freeland bound for UN

A lot has changed since the Liberals came to power in Canada in 2015

B.C. man fined $15,000, barred from trading securities for fraud

Larry Keith Davis used money from an investor to pay personal bills

Emergency crews investigate small sulphuric acid spill in Kootenays

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

Family, friends of B.C murder victim want killer sent back to max security facility

Group wants convicted murderer Walter Ramsay sent back to a maximum security facility

Most Read