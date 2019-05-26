City of White Rock tells residents to keep distance from pier project

Residents and tourists are asked to stay at least 100 metres away from barge

The City of White Rock issued a notice this week for residents and tourists to keep their distance from the pier restoration project.

The city wrote on Twitter Thursday that in order for the pier reconstruction work to continue, residents and visitors need to stay at least 100 metres, or 330 feet, away from the barge sitting at the damaged section of the pier.

Construction crews have started driving piles to replace the broken section of the pier.

RELATED: White Rock pier destroyed by storm

The mid-section of the pier was destroyed after a violent storm caused boats and a section of the wharf to ram against the side of the structure.

The new section of the pier, which is to be strong enough to support the weight of an ambulance, is to be made of steel pilings with a concrete deck, overlaid with wooden planks.

RELATED: Fundraising campaign launched to rebuild White Rock’s iconic pier