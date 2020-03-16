City of White Rock shuts down some civic facilities amid COVID-19 concern

City of White Rock has closed some civic facilities and cancelled recreational programs due to COVID-19 concern.

In a news release issued Monday, the city said it will close the Kent Street Activity Centre, White Rock Community Centre, Centennial Arena and Centre for Active Living.

Anyone who signed up for recreational programs that have been cancelled are to receive a refund.

City hall remains open, however, residents are encouraged to use online services when possible.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Closing the White Rock’s City-operated facilities and cancelling programs is one step we can take to protect our community against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Lower Mainland,” White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said in a news release.

“This is a good time to remind everyone to follow the advice available out there. Wash your hands, practise social distancing and remember to be kind to one another. We are all in this together.”

The news release comes on the heels of an order from Provincial Health Minister Dr. Bonnie Henry Monday morning to cancel all gatherings of 50+ people.

Four people have died in British Columbia due to COVID-19, and more than 100 have been infected.

