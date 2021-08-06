The City of White Rock is asking for feedback on the Marine Drive one-way project, which was implemented in order to give restaurants expanded patio space. (File photo)

City of White Rock seeks residents’ feedback on Marine Drive one-way project

Temporary lane closure was instituted to allow restaurants to expand patios

The City of White Rock is seeking residents’ feedback on the temporary lane closure of Marine Drive that turned the popular waterfront route into a one-way street.

The lane closure – that began June 7 and will last until Aug. 11 – was implemented in order to allow Marine Drive restaurants extra space for patios, back when there were restrictions on indoor dining. However, once the province announced that indoor dining could return to full capacity, the city decided to end the one-way project.

In a news release issued Friday, the city said that after holding special meetings with East Beach and West Beach business owners to get their impressions of the lane closure, council now wants to hear from all residents.

“City Council would like to hear from all residents and all businesses about your impressions of the temporary lane closure on Marine Drive for the past two months. Tell us of your thoughts and your experience with the temporary closure and we will use the information to make informed decisions in the future,” said White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker.

A short survey can be filled out at talkwhiterock.ca and will be available online until Sept. 3. Paper copies of the survey are also available by calling city hall at 604-541-2100 or by emailing communications@whiterockcity.ca


