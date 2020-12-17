Peace Arch Curling Club – whose activities are currently suspended due to provincial pandemic health orders – has received $13,000 in rent relief from White Rock council for its leased facility at the Centre For Active Living at Centennial Park. (File photo)

City of White Rock provides some rent relief to curling club

Grant recognizes group faces an increase in costs due to COVID-19

The City of White Rock has given Peace Arch Curling Club some rent relief as a result of the pandemic – but significantly less than the club was asking for.

In an online delegation to council on Nov. 9, club treasurer Michelle MacKinnon, along with club president Terry Peel, had requested rent relief of $33,000, to offset lost revenues and increased costs resulting from the closure last March of the club’s leased space in the Centre for Active Living.

But council decided at its Dec. 7 online meeting to follow city financial services director Colleen Ponzini’s recommendation that the club not be reimbursed for lost revenues – in keeping with established city policy.

Council did vote unanimously, however, for a $13,000 relief grant for the club, which is currently shut down for a second time due to provincial health orders on indoor sport activities issued in November.

READ ALSO: Peace Arch Curling Club celebrates 50th year

The grant recognizes increased costs due to unplanned maintenance work at the facility done by the city during the first pandemic shutdown, Ponzini said.

“The city hasn’t reimbursed anybody for lost revenues of any type,” she told council.

“To be consistent with the type of grant that was provided to other organizations who are lessees of city facilities it’s recommended that the $13,000 – which relates to increased costs that the PAC shares with us – that that be the portion that’s covered,” Ponzini said.

“While it is arguable that the PACC does benefit from the maintenance, the work was done without their input and staff believe it is reasonable to alleviate the organization of these unexpected costs during the pandemic,” Ponzini noted in her written report to council.

Ponzini said staff had discussed the recommendations with PACC.

“It does fall short of their request but they’ve indicated that it (would be) appreciated,” she said.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockCoronaviruscurling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 outbreak claims 11 lives at seniors long term care facility in Langley
Next story
B.C. distillery stuck with a warehouse full of sanitizer

Just Posted

Fraser Health says 30 employees at a food processing plant in Surrey have tested positive for COVID-19, declaring an outbreak. (Photo: Wingtat/Facebook)
Fraser Health shuts down Surrey poultry processing plant amid COVID outbreak

30 employees have tested positive for the virus

Surrey Mounties recovered a large amount of stolen ID and bank cards Dec. 11 in Cloverdale. (Photo: Submitted)
Mounties unearth cache of stolen ID and bank cards in Cloverdale

Community Response Unit seized stolen cards from house on 172A Street

Andrew Poulin holds a gift bag full of gift cards after wining the first ever Cloverdale Holiday Passport contest. (Photo: Submitted)
Andrew Poulin wins Cloverdale Holiday Passport contest

Replacement for the annual Ladies Night Out, event encouraged people to shop in Cloverdale

Linda Annis, seen in Cloverdale Dec. 15, offers a familiar message for holiday shoppers: Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas. (Photo: Submitted)
Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas cheer

Linda Annis offers tips on safe shopping practices this Christmas season—both at home and at stores

Surrey homicide victim Carlos Palafox. (IHIT photo)
Second-degree murder charge laid in Carlos Palafox homicide in Surrey

Invinceable Green, 35, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 1

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

NDP Ethics critic Charlie Angus speaks during a news conference on Parliament hill in Ottawa, Wednesday December 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
O’Toole walks back words on residential schools amid backlash

He said modern Conservatives have a better record on the schools than Liberals

In this early Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, a waning moon is seen at the sky over Frankfurt, Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Probst, File
Canada inks deal with U.S. to send astronaut around the moon

The treaty includes a commitment to having a Canadian on board when the U.S. conducts a manned flyby of the moon in 2023

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Rachel Staples has been recovering at the Victoria General Hospital since getting struck by a vehicle Dec. 4. (Courtesy of Rachel Staples)
B.C. woman with 18 fractures has a warning for all drivers, cyclists

Oak Bay woman has been recovering in hospital since morning commute incident in Colwood

Undated Google Maps image of Fort Langley Seniors Community at 8838 Glover Road. A COVID outbreak reported on Nov. 6 has claimed the lives of 11 residents, the Fraser Health Authority reported Wednesday, Dec. 16 (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak claims 11 lives at seniors long term care facility in Langley

All were residents of the facility, Fraser Health confirmed

Dave Brimacombe and Wayward Distillery staff members pictured with mountains of ethanol and sanitizer. Photo supplied
B.C. distillery stuck with a warehouse full of sanitizer

Courtenay’s Wayward Distillery donated about $75,000 worth, now can’t sell enough to cover expenses

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

Most Read