City of White Rock names Wolfe new fire chief

Edward Wolfe has been named the new fire chief of White Rock Fire Rescue. (Contributed photo)

The City of White Rock has a new fire chief.

On Monday, the city announced that Edward Wolfe, currently the deputy chief of White Rock Fire Rescue, will take over as chief starting May 30.

Wolfe will be replacing the city’s longtime Fire Chief Phil Lemire, who is set to retire on May 29. Lemire, who is also the city’s emergency co-ordinator, was originally set to retire in late March, but extended his stay on the job until a replacement was named.

Wolfe joined the White Rock fire-rescue team in 1991 as a career suppression firefighter, according to a news release, and was promoted to captain in 2009 and deputy chief in 2014. He is a member of the Fire Chiefs’ Association of B.C., the Greater Vancouver Fire Chiefs’ Association, the British Columbia Fire Training Officers’ Association and the Fire Prevention Officers’ Association of B.C., the release notes.

“White Rock Fire Rescue is a fire service that effectively safeguards people and property in this city. I am confident that under Ed’s leadership, White Rock Fire Rescue will continue to uphold its high standards for public service and safety,” White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said.

In the release announcing Wolfe’s hiring, the city also thanked Lemire for his “leadership and dedication” after nearly 40 years on the job.

Wolfe’s promotion is the second high-ranking city job to be filled in recent weeks. Last month, White Rock hired Colleen Ponzini, formerly the City of New Westminster’s director of finance, to replace Sandra Kurylo, who retired as White Rock’s finance director on March 14.



