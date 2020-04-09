City of White Rock names new CAO

Guillermo Ferrero comes from Ladysmith to take over job from Dan Bottrill

The City of White Rock has confirmed the appointment of a new chief administrative officer.

Guillermo Ferrero, currently CAO of the Town of Ladysmith, will take on the job starting May 19, replacing departing CAO Dan Bottrill.

Ferrero has been with Ladysmith since 2016, after gaining extensive experience as a staff member for the City of Nanaimo from 2005 to 2016.

During that time, Ferrero’s duties included director of legislative services, IT and communications; manager of business applications and ERP systems; manager of revenue services and financial systems.

Under his leadership, Ladysmith was named the Planning Institute of B.C.’s 2018 gold winner for the Ladysmith Waterfront Area Plan, while the town’s 1st Avenue was named ‘Canada’s 2017 Great Street by the Canadian Institute of Planners.

In a media release issued Monday, White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said that the city would benefit from Ferrero’s “diversity of experience and collaborative leadership style.”

He also lauded Bottrill, whose tenure with the city was to have been completed March 31, for staying on temporarily to provide transitional leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

