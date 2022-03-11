City of White Rock answers Johanson petition charges

Supreme Court case claims unjust penalization for alleged bullying and harassment of staff

The City of White Rock has issued a petition response in answer to Coun. Erika Johanson’s petition to the BC Supreme Court. Johanson is seeking to have the court order White Rock counci set aside a decision penalizing her. Contributed photo

The City of White Rock has issued a petition response in answer to Coun. Erika Johanson’s petition to the BC Supreme Court. Johanson is seeking to have the court order White Rock counci set aside a decision penalizing her. Contributed photo

The City of White Rock has filed a petition response and affidavits – including a third-party workplace investigation report – in response to the petition filed by Coun. Erika Johanson to the Supreme Court of BC.

Johanson claims she was penalized unjustly following allegations last year that she bullied and harassed city staff.

The original petition, filed on Johanson’s behalf on Sept. 1 of last year, asks that the court order a July 7 decision of council set aside, under the Judicial Review Procedure Act.

READ ALSO: ‘No choice’ but to take the city to court, says White Rock council member

The decision used a standing council policy to forbid direct communications between Johanson and city staff members, other than chief administrative officer Guillermo Ferrero.

The allegations relate to Johanson’s questioning of staff about departmental budgeting procedures.

Johanson has claimed that she was not presented with details of allegations against her and was given no opportunity to answer them.

A media release issued Friday said that other council members have no specific comments to add at this time.

“Council will continue to act in the best interests of the city and all of its stakeholders – community members and staff,” it said.

More to come…

City of White RockCourt

Previous story
B.C. implements changes to the Elections Act to ‘modernize’ voting process
Next story
Delta police chief, wife named in lawsuit alleging assault with garden hose

Just Posted

A Surrey police officer was stabbed while making an arrest in Whalley early Wednesday evening. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Woman, 27, charged in Surrey Police Service officer stabbing

Cloverdale’s Sharon Mason is seen with her son Jason Priestley during a birthday celebration in Los Angeles for Priestley’s 50th. The theme of the event was “movies of the 1930s and 1940s. Mason is releasing a book about her life and career in real estate. (Photo submitted)
Cloverdale realtor Sharon Mason pens book as both memoir and industry guide

Scott Wheatley, executive director for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, thinks the government should pause the additional carbon tax. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Chamber director says ‘pause additional carbon tax’

A candlelight vigil at Whalley’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Mary on March 5 raised money to help war victims in Ukraine. (Submitted photo)
Pancake breakfast in Whalley aims to raise donations for war victims in Ukraine