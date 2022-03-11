City of White Rock answers Johanson petition charges

The City of White Rock has issued a petition response in answer to Coun. Erika Johanson’s petition to the BC Supreme Court. Johanson is seeking to have the court order White Rock counci set aside a decision penalizing her. Contributed photo

Supreme Court case claims unjust penalization for alleged bullying and harassment of staff

The City of White Rock has filed a petition response and affidavits – including a third-party workplace investigation report – in response to the petition filed by Coun. Erika Johanson to the Supreme Court of BC.

Johanson claims she was penalized unjustly following allegations last year that she bullied and harassed city staff.

The original petition, filed on Johanson’s behalf on Sept. 1 of last year, asks that the court order a July 7 decision of council set aside, under the Judicial Review Procedure Act.

The decision used a standing council policy to forbid direct communications between Johanson and city staff members, other than chief administrative officer Guillermo Ferrero.

The allegations relate to Johanson’s questioning of staff about departmental budgeting procedures.

Johanson has claimed that she was not presented with details of allegations against her and was given no opportunity to answer them.

A media release issued Friday said that other council members have no specific comments to add at this time.

“Council will continue to act in the best interests of the city and all of its stakeholders – community members and staff,” it said.

