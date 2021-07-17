City of Surrey’s Love Where You Live clean-up campaign hits halfway mark

Still time to participate and be entered in a draw for backyard barbecue prize pack

City of Surrey’s Love Where You Live cleanup campaign is reducing the amount of trash strewn about the community, including litter and large items that have been illegally dumped. (Contributed photo)

A City of Surrey campaign that asks residents to show their civic pride by helping clean up the community is at its halfway mark.

The Love Where You live campaign shows that Surrey residents are dedicated to working together to make the community clean and welcoming, notes a release from the city issued this week.

So far, 166 people have signed up as volunteers for the 20-minute challenge, and together have volunteered for more than 425 hours of litter pick-up. Additionally, 35 clean-up events have been organized by community groups and families.

“The turnout for this year’s campaign speaks to the dedication and commitment that Surrey residents have for keeping our city clean and welcoming,” Mayor Doug McCallum stated in the release.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, adds to our collective efforts in helping Surrey shine. Thank you to everyone who has participated so far.”

Staff and city contractors are working toward the same goal.

So far during this year’s campaign, 4,726 illegal dumping sites have been cleaned up and 1,150 mattresses have been collected. Over 208 kilometres of road are swept each week to clear litter and dumping.

With British Columbia moving to Stage 3 of the Restart Plan, Love Where You Live is raising the participant limit of community clean-up events to 50 people from 10. All registered community clean-up events are entered into a draw for a backyard barbecue family prize pack.

For more information on Love Where You Live, visit surrey.ca/lovewhereyoulive

