City of Surrey staff says it has used a little more than $1 million of its $3.7-million budget for winter maintenance, along with 7,000 tonnes of salt. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

City of Surrey spends $1.2M on winter maintenance – so far

Total budget of $3.7M; 7,000 tonnes of salt used

Despite all the snow last week, Surrey’s manager of engineering operations says it’s an “average winter.”

Ray Kerr said historically, Surrey generally has three snow events a year.

“I think we’re experiencing an average winter for the region,” he said Friday. “I’m hopeful that the weather for the rest of the winter is not the same as what we’ve experienced in the last week.”

Another winter storm weather alert was issued Friday morning, calling for a mix of snow, rain, freezing rain and strong winds.

As of Jan. 16, the city had spent $1.2 million of its $3.7-millon winter maintenance budget, Kerr said.

Out of the city’s 17,000 tonnes of salt, he said crews have used about 7,000 tonnes.

“It’s been a busy week with respect to the differing weather, everything from freezing rain, snow coming and going. We’ve been dealing with it as quickly as we could,” said Kerr, adding that while there’s “always going to be complaints” about snow removal, staff has also received thanks.

“We’re dealing with it, and we’re hitting all of our roadways as quickly as we can.”

As for sidewalks, Kerr said the city asks residents and businesses “that they get out there as quick as they can following the snowstorm.”

“That way elderly and children who are using it quite a lot don’t have a chance of slipping or falling.”

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
