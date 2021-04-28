City of Surrey opens up 3 online surveys, engagement boards for residents

Focus is on 84th Avenue connection, Fleetwood plan and Newton-King George Boulevard area

The City of Surrey is opening up three online surveys and engagement boards for residents’ input.

The city’s public consultation and planning department says they are for “a new, direct, east-west route along 84 Avenue,” the draft Fleetwood plan and the Newton-King George Boulevard area.

For the 84th Avenue connection, it says public engagement for Phase 1, “King George Boulevard to 140 Street,” has started. The public can provide input on parking options, walking and cycling paths, median design, street lighting, park amenities and environmental considerations.

Road Rage: Opposition mounts anew to Surrey’s plan for 84 Ave. at south end of Bear Creek Park, April 20, 2021

The city says after reading the engagement boards and taking the online survey, people have a chance to win a $250 gift card to Guildford Town Centre.

For the Fleetwood plan, the city has been “collecting information from residents, community stakeholders and businesses to draft a plan for Fleetwood showing where people, paths, parks, roads and buildings will go” for the last year and a half.

READ ALSO: Surrey council to look at expanding Fleetwood plan area, Feb. 8, 2020

The survey closes May 10.

The city says it is continuing to develop a land-use plan for the Newton-King George Boulevard area, which will “guide growth and support future rapid transit along King George Boulevard.” The survey can be found here.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

