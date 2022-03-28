(City of Delta image)

City of Delta website wins international design award

The redesigned website, launched in November of 2021, won gold in the government category

The City of Delta has won an international design award for its recently revamped website.

The city launched the redesigned delta.ca, designed by Upanup Studios, on Nov. 24, 2021, after an extensive public outreach effort that included surveys, focus groups and workshops to help inform the scope of work for the website redevelopment project, according to a press release.

On March 9, the city announced the website had won Gold in the government category at the AVA Digital Awards, an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communication.

“I am very proud of the team that made this award possible, from council’s oversight to staff’s leadership to the consultant’s efforts. I am especially proud of our staff who worked together across every department to integrate content into new and existing channels to enhance the availability of city information,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

“Most importantly, this award shines a light on how Delta residents are engaging with the city more as a result of the new website, helping more people in our community access important information about city programs and services more easily.”

The new website features an expanded digital services center, an extensive “Frequently Asked Questions” sections, and updated and simplified content. Other improved website features include a responsive design that is compatible with smartphones and tablets and a more prominent “Service Requests” section for residents to ask questions or report issues.

The new website also conforms to the Worldwide Web Consortium Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.

One of the city’s key tools to communicate with Delta residents, the website receives close to two million unique page views per year.


