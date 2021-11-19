The City of Delta is suspending collection of glass materials for recycling, effective Nov. 22, due to recent flooding at receiving facilities and flood-related road closures. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Delta is suspending collection of glass materials for recycling, effective Nov. 22, due to recent flooding at receiving facilities and flood-related road closures. (Black Press Media file photo)

City of Delta suspends collection of glass recycling due to flood

Recycle BC to stop accepting glass and styrofoam effective Nov. 22 due to flooding and road closures

The City of Delta will be suspending collection of glass items for recycling, effective Monday, Nov. 22, due to the recent flooding and road closures.

The city’s decision follows an announcement by Recycle BC Friday morning that it was suspending collection of non-deposit glass bottles and jars and foam packaging from Recycle BC depots, as well as direct curbside and multi-family collection of all glass bottles and jars in numerous municipalities across the province, starting Nov. 22.

“With transportation corridors compromised due to road closures, and our primary glass end market currently under water, we cannot move glass from receiving facilities to our glass end markets. In addition, the flooding has affected the availability of trucks for hauling materials, further compounding these challenges,” Recycle BC said in a press release.

As a result, the City of Delta will be suspending the collection of Grey Box and Grey Bin materials (i.e. glass bottles and jars) beginning Monday.

Recycle BC’s release noted the situation is evolving rapidly, so it’s not yet know how long the change will last.

At this time, Recycle BC will continue to collect and receive paper, cardboard, containers and soft plastics, as those materials can be baled and stored at receiving facilities in a more compact manner.


