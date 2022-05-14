The City of Delta held its grand opening of the North Delta Centre for the Arts on Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

City holds grand opening of North Delta Centre for the Arts

The event’s theme was ‘Welcome back, Delta’

After two years, the North Delta Centre for the Arts has finally had its grand opening.

The City of Delta hosted a day-long event on-site Saturday (May 14) that included music and dance performances, food trucks, as well as tours through the facility.

The new facility was meant to have its official opening in April of 2020 but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic put that plan on hold. The centre opened without ceremony last September for regular programming, hosting theatre, visual and literary art classes for both children and adults.

Robert Sullivan, Delta’s cultural services manager, said this is the first big event for the city and the theme is “Welcome back, Delta.” He added there were two events at the facility before the pandemic shut everything down.

He said the facility is a welcome addition for Delta, especially North Delta.

“We’ve had a lot of people come by and just want to come in and look.”

The North Delta Centre for the Arts is a fully-accessible purpose-built multi-level facility dedicated to performing arts. The centre piece of the facility is its theatre, which features a 1,400 square foot performance space, 120 retractable bleacher seats and a 22-seat accessible balcony. The theatre is also equipped with hearing assistance devices for those who need them.

The facility also features two multi-purpose rooms, a piano room, fully accessible washrooms, coat check, a concession area, elevator access to the second floor, and upper and lower concourses with couch seating, cocktail tables and bright floor-to-ceiling windows. The windows are controlled by artificial intelligence, which depending on the heat or sun, can change colour to shade the inside of the centre.

Since opening last fall, the centre has played host to arts, theatre, music and dance classes run by the Delta’s parks, recreation and culture department, as well as community forums, drop-in sessions with the Delta Ukulele Circle (first Saturday of each month), open mics (last Friday of each month) and other programming. The centre also hosts regular meetings of city council once a month.

Mayor George Harvie said “establishing an appropriate facility in North Delta (to hold meetings) has been a key priority for the city.”

“The Centre for the Arts replaces the Firehall Centre for the Arts and is nearly double in size, providing a dedicated space to both foster and showcase Delta’s arts and culture sector,” Harvie noted. “This facility will serve both established and emerging artists and performers in Delta.”

– With files from James Smith


The City of Delta held its grand opening of the North Delta Centre for the Arts on Saturday (May 14, 2022). Inside the facility is a music/piano room. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The City of Delta held its grand opening of the North Delta Centre for the Arts on Saturday (May 14, 2022). The facility includes a 120-seat theatre with a 22-seat accessible balcony. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

