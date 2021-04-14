City hall visits by appointment only, White Rock reminds residents

The City of White Rock is reminding residents that city hall remains open – but with visits allowed by appointment only.

In a release issued Tuesday afternoon, the city noted that essential services continue, though many services are now offered online as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Services offered online – at www.whiterockcity.ca/requestforservice – include dog and business licence applications and payments; parking permits and decals; queries regarding recycling bags and bins; and bylaw ticket payments.

Appointments at city hall (15322 Buena Vista Ave.) are reserved for “complex issues and when in-person service is required.”

White Rock City Hall has been closed to walk-in traffic since last spring.

When asked if the recent news release was a result of the city experiencing a recent influx of walk-ins at city hall, White Rock CAO Guillermo Ferrero did not respond directly, but via email noted that “the City of White Rock continues to make health and safety top priorities for our employees as well as for our residents, businesses and visitors.”

“As the number of COVID-19 cases increase, we want to reassure the community that we are here, providing services while addressing all safety protocol,” he continued.

For information, or to book an appointment at city hall, visit www.whiterockcity.ca or call 604-541-2100.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockCoronavirus