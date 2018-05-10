‘City Centre 2’ building unveiled in Surrey’s Health Tech District

It is the second of up to eight buildings planned by Lark Group in the ‘rapidly emerging technology cluster’

A rendering of the City Centre 2 building, that is being unveiled in Surrey on Thursday, May 10. (Submitted photo)

SURREY — The latest new building in Surrey’s expanding Health and Technology District is being unveiled this morning.

“The Lark Group developed the Health and Technology District in anticipation of the rapidly growing health and technology sector in BC,” a media advisory notes. “City Centre 2 is the newest addition to this rapidly emerging technology cluster.”

The 185,000-square-foot, 12-storey building is located at 9639 137A St., across from Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Anchor tenants in the City Centre 2 development will be Surrey-based tech company Safe Software and Surrey’s independent school Regent Christian Academy, which will both move in this fall.

Safe Software will occupy the top five floors with over 54,000 square-foot of space for their team of more than 150 employees. A release notes their new office space includes a state-of-the-art 4,000-square-foot cafeteria, a 6,000 square-foot roof-top garden terrace and green space with a multi-level deck and walking path, as well as a fully equipped fitness centre and amenities for their employees.

Safe Software President Don Murray said the new headquarters is a “pivotal move” for the company that will “take us to the next level.”

The company’s co-founder, and vice-president of software development Dale Lutz, agreed.

“Being in the hub of Surrey’s technology and innovation cluster will further our success as a data integration leader, make recruitment easier, and enable further collaboration with others who are also setting the pace in the high-tech sector,” said Lutz.

Regent Christian Academy’s Louanne Menser said the school’s international department is “excited to be a part of the Health and Technology District as we continue to expand into the future of global education.”

Lark Group had previously built its City Centre 1 building and in all, has plans to build up to eight in the area.

According to a release, when completed, the health tech district will consist of over 1.5 million square feet and it’s estimated it will create 15,000 jobs, and contribute over $1.1 billion annually into the B.C. economy.

Helping to launch the newest building will be Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner, MLA Bruce Ralston and Lark Group President Larry Fisher.

“The Health and Technology District and our City Centre buildings are a unique ecosystem that serves as catalysts for translating emerging technologies into life changing innovations that attract thought leaders and innovative companies from across Canada and beyond,” said Fisher in a release. “Our district generates a

robust economy and exponential opportunities for children, families and residents of Surrey, enabling future leaders and skilled talent to flourish. Lark Group’s goal is to provide an eight-phase hub of health and technology that will have impact on the lives of people around the world.”

Some quick info about #SurreyBC's City Centre 1 and City Centre 2 buildings (the latter being unveiled and launched today at snazzy reception). @healthtechdist pic.twitter.com/ncNuzHcDrO — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) May 10, 2018

Hepner said Surrey is “in a state of transformation as we drive our economic diversification strategy and build up our industry sectors.”

“City Centre 2 is yet another concrete example of the forward momentum we are experiencing in the City of Surrey,” Hepner added. “Situated directly across from Surrey Memorial Hospital Campus and the nearby Jim Pattison Outpatient Centre, City Centre 2 is a significant addition to the city’s growing health and technology sectors.”

Ralston also praised the “remarkable multi-phase development” that shares the “government’s vision for the growth of the tech industry through a commitment to innovation, partnerships and collaboration.”

To learn more about the Health and Technology District, visit healthandtechnologydistrict.com.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

