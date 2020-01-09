City asks: How would you spend $13 million in White Rock?

Jan. 20 workshop an opportunity for seaside residents to weigh in

Visitors flocked to White Rock’s pier and waterfront – eyed for improvements – recently to watch sea lions hunt anchovies, and seagulls reap the rewards. (File photo)

What to do with $13 million? That’s the question City of White Rock officials is asking residents to answer.

The amount isn’t yet in-hand, but is what’s expected in community amenity contributions – negotiated as part of a rezoning process initiated by a developer – “over time.”

“It’s not immediate,” city communications manager Donna Kell said Wednesday. “At this point, it’s anticipated.”

A workshop to gather feedback on projects residents would like to see benefit from such funds is set for Jan. 20 at the White Rock Community Centre, located at 15154 Russell Ave., in the city’s town centre.

Projects the city is putting forward for input include enhancements to White Rock’s Pier; affordable housing opportunities; a community complex with administrative and public space; waterfront parks; park improvements; a funicular; a theatre facility or convention centre; and a Five Corners plaza plan.

Kell described the workshop as “an exciting opportunity” for residents to weigh in. It will not be the only opportunity, she added, noting an online survey is among other avenues that will be used to glean input.

“I don’t know that one event is going to capture all the information that we want,” she said.

The city held a similar workshop in November.

Further opportunities and updates will be posted on the city’s website (whiterockcity.ca/CAC) and shared through social media, a news release regarding the Jan. 20 event notes.

Mayor Darryl Walker said community amenity contributions “allow the City of White Rock to ensure that there is a high quality of life for residents.”

“I encourage everyone to provide your input into how the City should spend an expected $13 million in community amenity contributions on projects such as park improvements, affordable housing and enhancements to White Rock’s Pier,” Walker said in the release.



