(Grace Kennedy photo)

City announces launch of new Delta Families First programs

Includes two-week priority registration, free youth rec centre admission, post-natal support program

The City of Delta has announced three new programs as part of its Delta Families First Initiative.

The recreational and social support programs launch this spring and summer as part of an initiative launched by council with the goal of investing in more sports, recreation and social health programs and amenities for the benefit and well-being of Delta families, according to a press release from the city.

“I want to help make living in Delta easier for families. These Delta Families First programs will do just that,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release. “As we monitor their success, we will continue to pursue more opportunities to support families in our community.”

First in line is a new two-week window of priority program registration for Delta residents, giving locals first crack at programming offered through the city’s parks, recreation and culture department. The advance registration begins May 17 to correspond with the opening of registration for summer and fall programs.

Next comes Delta’s new expanded youth admission pass. Announced earlier this month, the program will provide local youth between the ages of 10 to 18 and Grades 5 to 12 with free admission to all City of Delta recreation centres, including any drop-in activities at those facilities. According to a recent press release, the program will support more than 13,000 youth across the city starting July 1.

READ MORE: Delta to offer free rec centre admission to local youth

Finally, the city is launching its new Baby Daze program beginning July 3. The free program will providing new parents with an inclusive environment to socialize their babies (newborn to six months old) while receiving valuable support and insight from a qualified nurse. Baby Daze will be offered weekly at both North Delta Recreation Centre and South Delta Recreation Centre.

For more about the city’s Delta Families First Initiative and related programs, visit delta.ca/familiesfirst.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
