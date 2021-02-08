Chilliwack physiotherapist now facing eight sexual assault charges

Still licensed to practice under the condition he treat female patients with a chaperone

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack is now charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019. (LinkedIn)

A Chilliwack physiotherapist accused of sexually assaulting patients is now facing eight charges in total.

Sanjay Amrutkar, 39, was first arrested without incident and first appeared in court Feb. 12, 2020.

He was first charged with two counts of sexual assault, a number that was up to six one year ago after more alleged victims came forward. Now there are eight charges on his file and his case is set for a pre-trial conference on March 15.

The offences are alleged to have occurred while working as a physiotherapist at a Chilliwack clinic.

After he was first arrested and charged, police pleaded for more victims to come forward.

“We believe there may still be additional victims who have yet to come forward,” Chilliwack RCMP Const. Ralph Dolinsky said in a press release in February 2020.

Four months before police issued the statement about the charges, Amrutkar entered a voluntary consent agreement for an inquiry by the College of Physical Therapists of British Columbi (CPTBC) a due to a complaint made by a female patient “engaged in touching which appeared to be non-therapeutic in nature.”

On Oct. 8, 2019, the college made a public notice of the inquiry under the Health Professions Act.

As of Feb. 8, 2021, Amrutkar’s registration with the college is listed as “full” with an expiry date of May 31, 2021. He has, however, one condition on his licence: “Treat female patients w/ chaperone.”

The Progress reached out to the CPTBC to clarify Amrutkar’s status with the college but had not heard back by Monday (Feb. 8) afternoon.

Prior to practising in Chilliwack, Amrutkar worked as a physiotherapist in the Ottawa area.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

