A Quebec provincial police vehicle is shown in this Thursday, Jan.16, 2020, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Child among five people injured in Montreal-area shooting, 37-year-old man arrested

Boy hit by a bullet as he was standing outside a home

Provincial police say a child is among five people injured in a shooting Sunday night in the Montreal area.

Police spokesman Jean-Raphaël Drolet said today a car with four people inside was targeted by a shooter around 7:30 p.m. before the driver skidded into a ditch.

Drolet says the boy, whose age was not released, was hit by a bullet as he was standing outside a home in Contrecoeur, Que., northeast of Montreal.

He says the boy’s life is not in danger and the provincial police’s major crimes unit is investigating.

Drolet says the four people inside the car were injured and transported to hospital, adding that the driver’s injuries are serious.

Police say the 37-year-old male suspect hid inside a nearby residence and was arrested around 3 a.m. this morning.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Enough is enough’: Montreal police promise action after shooting leaves three dead

crime

Previous story
Insurance industry seeks to limit fossil fuel exposure amid growing climate threat
Next story
Interior B.C. fires show little activity as cooler temperatures, precipitation bring relief

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties are looking for 14-year-old Emily Gallop-Giles who was last seen Aug. 20 near Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School. (RCMP Handout)
Mounties say teenager missing from Cloverdale

Police responded to White Rock’s Five Corners district on Feb. 19, 2020 following an assault that led to the death of a senior. On Friday, Aug. 20, Ross Banner was found guilty of manslaughter. (File photo)
Guilty verdict in White Rock’s Five Corners manslaughter trial

As of Monday, Aug. 23, there are five candidates vying to be Delta’s next MP: (clockwise, from top-left) Carla Qualtrough (Liberal Party), Monika Dean (NDP), Jeremy Smith (Green Party), Paul Tarasenko (People’s Party of Canada) and Garry Shearer (Conservative Party).
Five candidates vying for Delta MP so far

People who knew Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson left notes, hockey sticks and flowers at a makeshift memorial Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Support offered after tragic Surrey collision kills three hockey-playing teens