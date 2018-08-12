Police investigate after a charter bus hit multiple pedestrians near Canada Place in August 2017. (Canadian Press photo)

Charter bus driver charged in fatal 2017 Canada Place bus crash

A 49-year-old man was killed when the bus hopped the curb

A 63-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal incident where a bus ran over multiple people and killed one near Canada Place last August.

In an email Saturday, Vancouver police said that Crown had approved a charge on Aug. 8 for driving a motor vehicle on a highway without due care and attention against the driver of a Vancouver tour bus.

Patrick Campbell was driving the Vancouver Trolley Company vehicle when it jumped the curb and hit four pedestrians on the morning of Aug. 13, killing a 49-year-old man.

