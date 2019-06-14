(Delta Police Department photo)

Charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats approved against Delta man

Wyatt James Culbertson, 38, faces nine charges stemming from events that took place March 17 and 30

A Delta man is facing 11 charges after an investigation into alleged assaults and threats against two people in Ladner.

Wyatt James Culbertson, 38, faces five counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and two count of assault relating to events that took place on March 17 and March 30 of this year.

Culbertson also faces a charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle and a charge from May 2019 of breaching his conditions.

According to a press release from the Delta Police Department, the investigation, led by the DPD’s major crimes section, began in March after a victim and a third party came forward to report allegations of assaults and threats.

The allegations concern incidents that occurred in Ladner in March 2019 and involve two separate victims. The victims, whose identities are protected under a publication ban, were briefly known to the suspect.

“We’d like to thank the victims in these incidents for coming forward and reporting these events to police,” Insp. Guy Leeson of the DPD’s investigations bureau said in a press release.

Culbertson has been released under a number of conditions and is set to appear in court on Thursday, June 20. His conditions include:

• Residing at a specified residence and being within this residence at all times, except with the written permission of his bail supervisor

• Having no contact with his victims

• Not possessing or consuming alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances

• Not possessing any weapons

• Not being in the company of any sex trade worker


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mother charged in connection with August 2017 death of Surrey teen granted bail

Just Posted

Surrey mayor suggests building a canal on ‘less busy’ road

Doug McCallum likens the idea to canals in Venice and Qatar shopping centre

What’s happening in Cloverdale this Father’s Day weekend, June 14 to 16

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

‘Dash for Dads’: Surrey racer gears up to keep series lead in Mission this weekend

Lower gas prices make Malcolm Curtis a happy road racer

Surrey RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Mother charged in connection with August 2017 death of Surrey teen granted bail

Manjit Kaur Deo appeared in B.C. Supreme Court Friday afternoon

Tarantula the size of a dinner plate caught moulting at B.C. garden

Nine-year-old ‘goliath bird eater’ spider took five hours to shed its skin

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified

No charges have been laid and police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation

One person airlifted following head-on collision in Abbotsford

Two others taken by ground ambulance following crash Friday morning

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic effect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

Most Read