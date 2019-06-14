Charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats approved against Delta man

Wyatt James Culbertson, 38, faces nine charges stemming from events that took place March 17 and 30

A Delta man is facing 11 charges after an investigation into alleged assaults and threats against two people in Ladner.

Wyatt James Culbertson, 38, faces five counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and two count of assault relating to events that took place on March 17 and March 30 of this year.

Culbertson also faces a charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle and a charge from May 2019 of breaching his conditions.

According to a press release from the Delta Police Department, the investigation, led by the DPD’s major crimes section, began in March after a victim and a third party came forward to report allegations of assaults and threats.

The allegations concern incidents that occurred in Ladner in March 2019 and involve two separate victims. The victims, whose identities are protected under a publication ban, were briefly known to the suspect.

“We’d like to thank the victims in these incidents for coming forward and reporting these events to police,” Insp. Guy Leeson of the DPD’s investigations bureau said in a press release.

Culbertson has been released under a number of conditions and is set to appear in court on Thursday, June 20. His conditions include:

• Residing at a specified residence and being within this residence at all times, except with the written permission of his bail supervisor

• Having no contact with his victims

• Not possessing or consuming alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances

• Not possessing any weapons

• Not being in the company of any sex trade worker



