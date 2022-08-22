Police on scene of a fatal shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park on Saturday evening (July 30, 2022). IHIT announced Monday (Aug. 22) that 25-year-old Bryce Dallas Campbell of Surrey has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police on scene of a fatal shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park on Saturday evening (July 30, 2022). IHIT announced Monday (Aug. 22) that 25-year-old Bryce Dallas Campbell of Surrey has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Charges laid in July 30 double fatal shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park

Surrey’s Bryce Dallas Campbell, 25, charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder

Charges have now been laid in the shooting deaths of two men and the attempted murder of another in South Surrey Athletic Park on July 30.

Surrey’s Bryce Dallas Campbell, 25, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced in a release issued Monday (Aug. 22) evening.

Campbell was arrested Aug. 5 and remained in custody until the charges were laid on Aug. 22.

Search warrants were obtained by IHIT investigators for multiple locations throughout the Lower Mainland, which resulted in evidence being recovered, the release from IHIT stated.

Jordan Krishna and Robeen Soreni were shot and killed in South Surrey Athletic Park on July 30. One other man, Harbir Khosa, was also shot, but survived.

At 2:45 p.m. that day, police received reports of a shooting at the park, located at 14600 20 Ave.

Surrey Detachment first responders arrived to find Krishna, Soreni and Khosa, all suffering from gun shot wounds, in what was believed to be a targeted incident.

Krishna and Soreni died as a result of their injuries, while Khosa was treated for life-threatening injuries.

READ ALSO: IHIT identifies victims in South Surrey shooting, one person taken into custody but not charged

READ ALSO: 2 of 3 victims in shooting at Surrey sports park now dead, say RCMP

“This was a complex investigation that came together as a result of the dedication of IHIT’s investigating team and the strong partnerships with the Surrey Detachment, CFSEU BC and the public,” notes the release.

“We are aware of the public concern regarding the recent daytime shootings. We are grateful that no innocent bystanders were injured during the incident,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT.

“Though charges have been laid, the investigation continues and we still urge anyone with information to come forward.”

IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone with dash camera video who attended the area of the South Surrey Athletic Park between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 30, 2022 or anyone who has any information regarding the shooting, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

double murderIHITSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Smoke fills a Home Depot store in North Surrey after fire in hardware section

Just Posted

Police on scene of a fatal shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park on Saturday evening (July 30, 2022). IHIT announced Monday (Aug. 22) that 25-year-old Bryce Dallas Campbell of Surrey has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Charges laid in July 30 double fatal shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park

“Surrey On Screen” is now showing at the Museum of Surrey. The exhibition showcases TV and film productions that were filmed in Surrey over the years. Pictured are press passes from the TV series Smallville along with Lois Lane’s “Rules of Reporting.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘Surrey On Screen’ opens at Museum of Surrey

Play On! Canada’s street hockey festival series is coming to Cloverdale Sept. 24-25. (Photo via ​​playon.ca)
Street hockey festival coming to Cloverdale

Kees ‘Case’ Koster stands with his largest project, the building of The Irene, formerly known as The Grasshopper. Koster spent 30 years, on-and-off, building this ship completely by hand, without an instruction manual. The finishing touch on the ship was the Dutch flag placed atop the boat. (Sobia Moman photo)
PHOTOS: South Surrey resident keeps Dutch nationality close to his heart by hand-making large-scale model ships