RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29 after a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29 after a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Charges laid in connection with body found in Okanagan Lake

The victim has been identified but his name is not being released until next of kin are notified

Charges have been laid against a 25-year-old man after a body was found in Okanagan Lake on July 29.

RCMP Southeast District Inspector Brent Novakoski says Wayne Zablan has been charged with first-degree murder and will remain in custody until a court appearance on Aug. 29.

RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. last Friday after a member of the public called them about a body in the water near W.R. Bennett Bridge.

Insp. Novakoski says the victim has been identified but his name is not being released as police are trying to notify next of kin.

“It is evident that Mr. Zablan and the victim knew each other and we feel that there is no risk to the public,” said Novakoski.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken with police, to call the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit at at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna Warrior found dead in New York hotel room

READ MORE: Flipped boat on highway slows traffic south of Vernon

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Burns LakeHomicideKelowna Crane CollapseOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Father-son duo fights South Okanagan wildfire to save their home
Next story
RCMP, ERT in standoff at Langley home

Just Posted

Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Cloverdale will host three all-candidates meetings for the upcoming municipal election. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Trio of all-candidates meetings set for Cloverdale

Chase Skaling pitches during a game against North Langley July 30 in a U11 AAA Tier 2 provincial championship tournament game. Skaling’s Spurs lost the game 16-6. Cloverdale hosted teams from around the province July 29-31 as the championships were held at Cloverdale Ball Park. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Another golden weekend for Cloverdale ball teams

Image from the poster for “Macaroni Soup,” an animated short by Surrey-based filmmaker Alayna Y.
Surrey-based animator’s ‘Macaroni Soup’ stirs interest at Vancouver Queer Film Festival

South Surrey Indoor Pool will reopen Sept. 20, the City of Surrey announced Tuesday. (surrey.ca photo)
South Surrey Indoor Pool to reopen Sept. 20

Pop-up banner image