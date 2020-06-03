Charges laid in 2019 single-vehicle crash in Surrey that killed young soccer star

Charges have been laid in 2019 single-vehicle crash that killed young soccer star Brandon Bassi in Newton.

Surrey RCMP say 19-year-old Dilpreet Sandhu faces eight charges in the deadly crash that happened last spring.

Police say on May 18, 2019 shortly after midnight, Surrey RCMP responded to a collision involving a Jeep at the intersection of 122 Street and 78 Avenue.

Four people inside the Jeep were hurt when it was totalled, RCMP say. Two others initially fled the scene on foot, the Now-Leader reported at the time. One of those injured, Brassi later succumbed to his injuries and another sustained life-threatening injuries.

Bassi was part of Simon Fraser University’s men’s soccer program and a Vancouver Whitecaps prospect. He began his career playing with the North Delta Soccer Association before joining Coastal Football Club. When he was 15, Bassi spent a season playing with the Vancouver Whitecaps’ residency program, and represented B.C. on the national stage.

The charges against Sandhu include dangerous driving causing death and fail to remain causing death.

“This collision had a significant impact on the community due to the tragic loss of a young person’s life,” says Sergeant Ian MacLellan, of Surrey RCMP Traffic Services. “We’re pleased that the hard work of the officers has resulted in charges being approved.”

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

– With files from Amy Reid



Surrey