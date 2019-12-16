Charges laid in 2017 Surrey drive-by shooting where bullet grazed innocent woman

Charges have been laid in connection with a 2017 drive-by shooting in Newton in which an innocent woman was grazed by a bullet.
The victim – a 62-year-old woman who was visiting from Ontario – was not the intended target, police say.
The shooting happened in the 7700-block of 147A Street, at 3:30 p.m. on July 9, 2017. Investigators believe it was related to the “Lower Mainland Gang conflict.”
At the time, police said that the intended victims took off from the scene in a black Hyundai missing a front bumper, and the suspects fled in a red pickup truck, which was later found on fire in the 9000-block of 150th Street.
Superintendent Elija Rain announces charges against 22-year-old Adb’l Malik Loubissi-Morris of Vancouver in relation to a 2017 shooting where an innocent bystander was struck by a bullet. pic.twitter.com/TmmfHISrs9
— Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) December 16, 2019
On Monday, Surrey RCMP Superintended Elija Rain said Abd’l Loubissi-Morris, 22, of Vancouver has been charged with attempted murder, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.
“To have an innocent person injured in our city as a result of gang violence is completely unacceptable,” Rain said.
Police say Loubissi-Morris is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday (Dec. 19). He was arrested in Richmond last Wednesday afternoon. They say that despite Loubissi-Morris being charged the investigation “remains active with the possibility of more arrests and further charges.”