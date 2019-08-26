Central City Shopping Centre, as seen in a photo posted to centralcity.ca.

Charge laid in Surrey shopping mall threat

Central City mall was evacuated Sunday afternoon

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a threat aimed at Surrey’s Central City Shopping Centre late Sunday afternoon.

“We are not going into details,” said Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright, but added “it was a threat to public safety.”

Mounties responded to the threat at 4 p.m. and the mall, in the 10100-block of King George Blvd., was evacuated along with surrounding businesses as they secured the scene.

Wright said officers with the help of Integrated Police Dog Services determined the area was safe and then located and arrested a suspect at a nearby residence.

Inspector Manly Burleigh said police “responded quickly and efficiently to ensure the safety of everyone present.

“We treat every threat like this as real until proven false,” Burleigh said. “Our members did an outstanding job responding to a potentially dangerous incident.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
$1,500 reward for info on trapper after two Langley raccoons killed

Just Posted

More than 2,100 cyclists aim to ‘crush cancer’ in 200-km ride that starts in Cloverdale

Annual Ride to Conquer Cancer kicks off Saturday in Surrey and for first time, ends in Hope

Catalytic converter theft in Surrey leads to multiple charges

Police: ‘Arrest of prolific offenders is significant’

PHOTOS: Vendors showcase creativity at Cloverdale Market Days

Popular event is almost finished with its sixth year, the fifth and final day set for Sept. 21

PHOTOS: Battle of the Brews raises $42K in Surrey

Close to 20 breweries were involved in the annual festival at Surrey Civic Plaza

The unusual suspects: B.C.’s middle-class gang problem

Police officers say the gang conflict in the Lower Mainland is unlike any other in North America

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

$1,500 reward for info on trapper after two Langley raccoons killed

An animal rights group wants to find the person putting out traps in Brookswood

Young B.C. woman missing en route to 100 Mile House

“This is truly a parents worst nightmare”

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

B.C. dad tells murder trial he wasn’t worried for daughters’ safety when storing drugs

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

Abbotsford cop punched in face during flea-market arrest

Man, 44, now faces several charges, including for assault of a peace officer

Most Read