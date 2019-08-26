Charge laid in Surrey shopping mall threat

Central City Shopping Centre, as seen in a photo posted to centralcity.ca.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a threat aimed at Surrey’s Central City Shopping Centre late Sunday afternoon.

“We are not going into details,” said Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright, but added “it was a threat to public safety.”

Mounties responded to the threat at 4 p.m. and the mall, in the 10100-block of King George Blvd., was evacuated along with surrounding businesses as they secured the scene.

Wright said officers with the help of Integrated Police Dog Services determined the area was safe and then located and arrested a suspect at a nearby residence.

Inspector Manly Burleigh said police “responded quickly and efficiently to ensure the safety of everyone present.

“We treat every threat like this as real until proven false,” Burleigh said. “Our members did an outstanding job responding to a potentially dangerous incident.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

