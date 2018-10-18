BC Hydro said that three power poles were cut down on Thursday morning. (BC Hydro)

Chainsaw ‘vandals’ cut power to 4,500 Port Coquitlam residents

RCMP are investigating

Chainsaw-wielding vandals cut power to more than 4,500 Port Coquitlam residents on Thursday morning, according to BC Hydro.

The utility said that three power poles in Gates Park were cut down with a chainsaw at about 4:30 a.m.

Two of the poles collapsed while a third pole remained held up by wires.

READ MORE: BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

BC Hydro said that along with bringing down the overhead power lines, an underground line was cut into pieces.

Calling it an “extremely dangerous act of vandalism,” the utility said that each of the poles carried 12,000 voltes of electricity that could have “seriously injured or killed a member of the public or our crews as they worked to make repairs.”

Power was restored at about 8 a.m. and Coquitlam RCMP are investigating.

