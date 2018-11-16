The Roly McLenahan Canada Games Torch. (Photo: canadagames.ca)

‘Celebration stop’ in Surrey for Canada Winter Games torch

Event planned at Central City tower

The Canada Winter Games torch will travel through Surrey on Nov. 23, with a “celebration stop” planned that Friday afternoon at the Central City tower.

The ​Roly McLenahan Canada Games Torch​, as it’s officially known, is used to start each Canada Games torch relay, “and must be used to ignite the official Games flame during the Opening Ceremony of each Canada Games,” according to a media advisory.

The event at Central City will start at 4 p.m., at 13450 102nd Ave.

For the first time in Canada Games history, the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay is travelling across Canada. The relay began in Ottawa on Oct. 4 and will continue until Feb. 15, when the 2019 Games begin in Red Deer, Alberta.

• RELATED STORY: 2019 Canada Winter Games torch officially lit in Ottawa.

Relay “celebration stops” will also be made locally in Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

In total, 48 communities are visited through the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay, with 26 torch relay stops and 22 celebration stops hosted across Canada.

“Torch relay stops are large-scale event, in which the formal torch relay occurs, followed by a community celebration,” notes a media advisory. “Each torch relay should be between two to five kilometres and should take between 30 to 45 minutes to complete. Celebration stops are smaller-scale celebrations with the torch.”

The Canada Games Torch was renamed the Roly McLenahan Torch in 1985, in honor of the late Roly McLenahan, an original member of the Canada Games Council who “demonstrated a life-long commitment to youth and their participation in sport,” according to a post at canadagames.ca.


