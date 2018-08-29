Cause of fire that killed North Vancouver mom, son ‘undetermined’

Fire inspectors still don’t know what sparked the flames, two months later

The scene in the 2000-block of Whiteley Court following a fatal fire on June 11, 2018. (RCMP handout)

We’ll never know what caused the apartment fire that killed a mom and her son two months ago in North Vancouver.

RCMP said Wednesday the fire inspectors have gone through the debris scene at Whiteley Court, and ruled the cause as “undetermined.”

The inspectors consulted with structural and electrical engineers, and looked at aerial photos taken by drones. Officers also conducted several interviews with neighbours, reviewed local video surveillance footage for anything suspicious, and investigated tips.

Anyone with information who has still not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and refer to file 2018-14620.

