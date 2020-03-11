Bhavkiran Dhesi’s body was found Aug. 2, 2017 in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

Case against relatives accused in Surrey teen’s 2017 torched-SUV death continues

Bhavkiran Dhesi’s body was found early Aug. 2, 2017 in South Surrey

The five family members charged in connection with the August 2017 homicide of Surrey 19-year-old Bhavkiran Dhesi made another brief appearance in Surrey Provincial Court Monday.

Harjot Singh Deo, his mother Manjit Kaur Deo, sister Inderdeep Kaur Deo, brother Gurvinder Singh Deo and cousin Talwinder Khun Khun again did not appear in person, but were scheduled by agreement of defence and Crown counsel to return on April 15.

Dhesi’s body was found around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2017, after emergency crews responded to a report of a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

READ MORE: Surrey teenager identified as victim in torched-SUV homicide

Harjot Deo was arrested in May 2019 at Vancouver airport, and a charge of second-degree murder in connection with Dhesi’s death was announced shortly after.

A second charge – ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ – was added the following month.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

READ MORE: Man charged in Surrey's torched-SUV murder case gets bail hearing

Police have said that Dhesi and Deo had been in a romantic relationship, and that Dhesi had “recently recovered from a kidney transplant.”

Deo’s mother, sister, brother and cousin are all charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’ Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun are additionally charged with ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.’

All five accused were released on bail last summer.


Anjali Dhesi – the younger sister of Bhavkiran Dhesi – flanked by her parents, addresses media during a December 2018 news conference, appealing for anyone with information regarding her sister’s killing to come forward. (File photo)

Most Read