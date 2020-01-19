Services are expected to be back to normal Monday after cold weather forced the closure of renal, emergency and main entrances at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Hospital back to normal after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital are returning to normal after last week’s cold weather wreaked havoc on the building.

Last Saturday, the emergency, main and renal services entrances were shut down after three separate incidents.

A water pipe burst and flooded the renal entrance on Friday evening, while another burst pipe impacted the emergency entrance, and freezing temperatures caused problems with the hospital’s main entrance.

Due to further water leakage throughout the hospital, the water was turned off on Friday and a boil-water advisory was put in place.

Sunday afternoon, Interior Health said running water was fully restored to the hospital, but the boil-water advisory remains in place until further tests could be completed.

READ MORE: Main entrance reopens, after cold weather shuts third entrance at CMH

The main entrance re-opened on Sunday, but the other two areas remained closed. Services unavailable included dialysis and lab outpatient service.

Interior Health said all services in the hospital will be operational on Monday.

A spokesperson said officials would like to thank staff and contractors for their work over the last few days to keep operations running and get services back online.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver police probe second homicide in less than 24 hours
Next story
Canadian airlines feel the pressure of flight-shaming and the ‘Greta effect’

Just Posted

Surrey-White Rock group serves as a bridge to Canadian society

Columnist Frank Bucholtz says helping new Canadians ‘participate in the community is a great objective’

Lord Tweedsmuir tops Tamanawis in all-cat fight for Surrey RCMP Classic title

Panthers’ Jaeden Reid was named MVP at all-Surrey boys tournament

Surrey students donate 2,000 pairs of socks

Initiative part of the Leo Club program

Semiahmoo Totems repeat as Top 10 tournament champs

South Surrey senior girls basketball team defeats Riverside Rapids in final

Surrey hosts grand-opening ceremony of North Surrey arena complex

‘Accessible’ facility features three sheets of ice

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

VIDEO: Car reportedly dropped off and burned in Langley residential neighbourhood

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was on scene Monday morning at 73B Avenue

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants burned by Kamloops Blazers

Home ice loss sees Kamloops extend winning streak to eight

Cariboo Memorial Hospital back to normal after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

Site of planned Jumbo Valley ski resort to be protected, managed by First Nations

Development rights permanently retired for site of proposed year-round ski resort west of Invermere

Homicide investigators probe Burnaby gas station shooting

One man was killed in the shooting

Most Read