Carbon price not exempt from GST

Ottawa doesn’t intend to account for GST revenues in its rebate program

The federal government’s impending national carbon price could bring in more than $250 million in GST revenues next year but Ottawa doesn’t intend to account for those funds in its rebate program.

A 2017 analysis by the Library of Parliament said that if the GST were charged on all of the revenues collected from existing carbon levies in British Columbia and Alberta it would add as much as $150 million to Ottawa’s coffers.

The same analysis applied to the $20-a-tonne carbon levy Ottawa will impose on Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick next April suggests the GST on the federal levy in those provinces could be as much as $118 million a year.

RELATED: B.C. carbon tax now costs more than natural gas it is charged on

The parliamentary researchers warned that the final tally will depends on what costs are passed on to consumers from businesses. Also, some items, such as basic groceries and pharmaceuticals, are exempt from GST, so if the carbon levy raises their prices it won’t lead to more sales-tax revenue.

The federal government promises the carbon levy will be revenue-neutral but the Liberals have already defeated a private member’s bill from Conservative MP Mark Warawa that would have exempted the carbon levy from the GST.

RELATED: Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

A spokesman from Finance Canada says the government doesn’t believe the revenues from the GST will alter the government’s take much because the money consumers spend on the GST on carbon levies would likely have just been spent on other taxable goods.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Surrey RV residents dispute legality of eviction
Next story
B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training

Just Posted

Researchers rejoice: Cloverdale Library receives more records with genealogy recognition

More genealogical information than ever before to be available through Cloverdale Library

Estheticians and massage therapists sought to help Delta stroke survivors

The Lipstick Project provides hair, nail and massage services to those facing serious health issues

Surrey couple teaches painting to Latin American community

Weekly classes started as a way to give back, couple says

Surrey residents charged in western Canada crime network bust

Nearly $3 million worth of drugs, weapons and vehicles were seized across four provinces

Surrey remembrance ceremony to be held at Cloverdale Cenotaph

Surrey ceremony will mark 100th anniversary of First World War armistice

SLIDESHOW: Cloverdale shows off ‘boo-tiful’ Halloween spirit

Costumes, decorations and so much more

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe has bail decision in unrelated assault pushed back

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030

New online tool gives British Columbians ins and outs of adoption

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption

One year later: No updates in death of B.C.woman found on farm

Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father

Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order

Mounties not at fault after B.C. man killed hours after jail release

Man killed in hit and run had been released from Kamloops RCMP cells 5.5 hours earlier

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot

Most Read