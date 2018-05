A white sedan came to rest in a bush near Kent Street Activity Centre on Tuesday. (Contributed photo)

No injuries were reported after a white car jumped a curb and ended up in a bush in White Rock on Tuesday.

White Rock RCMP and White Rock Fire Department responded to the Kent Street Activity Centre (1475 Kent St.) after a woman was partially stuck in a vehicle, a witness told Peace Arch News.

The vehicle stripped bark off a portion of a tree, and came to rest against a light pole.

The woman, who spoke to PAN, seemed in good health after the incident.