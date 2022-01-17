PICTURES: Car crashes into Wendy’s in Cloverdale

A vehicle crashed into Wendy’s on Hwy 10 in Cloverdale Jan. 17. (Photo: April White) A vehicle crashed into Wendy’s on Hwy 10 in Cloverdale Jan. 17. (Photo: April White) A vehicle crashed into Wendy’s on Hwy 10 in Cloverdale Jan. 17. (Photo: April White) A vehicle crashed into Wendy’s on Hwy 10 in Cloverdale Jan. 17. (Photo: April White) A white car can been seen inside a Wendy’s restaurant after it crashed through a wall and into a dining area Jan. 17 at the location on Hwy 10 in Cloverdale. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Destruction is seen inside the dining area at the Wendy’s on Hwy 10 in Cloverdale after a car crashed through a wall Jan. 17. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A vehicle crashed into Wendy’s in Cloverdale Jan. 17.

A white car could be seen from Hwy 10 parked in the dining area.

“It happened about 10:30 a.m.,” said April White, who contacted the Cloverdale Reporter.

Emergency crews were already at the Wendy’s when White snapped several pictures.

“One elderly gentleman was sitting on a chair outside being attended to by paramedics,” said White. She added the man did not appear to be seriously injured.

“Not sure if he was the driver or if he was sitting inside the dining room when it happened,” added White.

A Black Press Media freelancer who arrived later on the scene, said the car caused extensive damage to the building.

“Luckily, no one was sitting in the dining room at the time of the incident,” the freelancer said. “The elderly driver of the vehicle was assessed and transported by BCEHS with minor injuries. No word on what the cause of the collision was.”

More info to come.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdalefast food