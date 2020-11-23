(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

Cannabis edibles found in Halloween bag lead police to illegal lab in North Delta

Delta police arrested a man and a woman while executing a warrant at a residential property Nov. 20

A complaint from a parent about finding cannabis edibles inside their child’s Halloween bag has lead police to dismantle an illegal extraction lab in North Delta.

“Our officers were very concerned and launched an investigation, attempting to trace the source of the candy and locate the supplier,” Insp. Guy Leeson, head of the Delta Police Department’s crime reduction unit, said in a press release.

According to the release, the parent spotted the candy and warned other parents in the area, and police have received no other complaints or information about children consuming cannabis.

Police executed a warrant on a residential home in North Delta on Friday, Nov. 20 and determined the dwelling was dedicated to cannabis production, extraction, packaging for street sale, as well as advertising. Thousands of cannabis edibles were seized.

The site has now been dismantled, and police do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public from the property.

“There was some great police work done on this investigation, and really good information sharing among officers,” Leeson said.

Police arrested a man and a woman while executing the warrant and anticipate recommending a number of charges including distribution to minors, possession for the purpose of selling and prohibited synthetic production.

The release notes the incident serves as a valuable reminder for parents to always check their children’s Halloween candy before allowing them to consume any of the treats.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Woman arrested for refusing to wear mask at Kelowna Value Village
Next story
Wake Up Surrey welcomes Lipinski as city’s new police chief

Just Posted

Lisa Werring, Surrey Christmas Bureau boss, inside the charity’s new home. (Submitted photo)
‘Toys, toys, toys, we need toys’: Surrey Christmas Bureau calls for donations

‘It’s been a challenging season to say the least. Every day is a new adventure,’ says bureau boss Lisa Werring

Sukhi Sandhu, organizer of Wake Up Surrey. (File photo)
Wake Up Surrey welcomes Lipinski as city’s new police chief

But Surrey Police Service will not solve Surrey’s gang violence on its own, Sukhi Sandhu says

Extras in Promises include many who currently serve in uniform in law enforcement, the military and the Canadian Border Services Agency. Contributed photo
Movie traces Punjabi soldiers’ role in battle during Second World War

Surrey director and White Rock councillor participate in film project

THE REAL PHOTO: Linda Annis, executive director with Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers holds a note commonly posted on doors when people go on vacation. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Surrey councillor slams mayor’s slate for doctoring her photo, quote in social media attack ad

Linda Annis says the Safe Surrey Coalition has been running “fake news” and a doctored photo of her in an attack ad on the slate’s twitter account and its Facebook page.

The City Centre 1 building is part of Surrey Health and Technology District, adjacent to Surrey Memorial Hospital. (submitted photo)
Maritimes city plans Health and Technology District similar to Surrey’s

Surrey-based Lark Group involved in the public-private-academic partnership

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cross a street in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,933 new cases as hospitalizations surge over the weekend

There are 277 people in hospital, of whom 59 are in ICU or critical care

Workers arrive at the Lynn Valley Care Centre seniors home, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, March 14, 2020. It was the site of Canada’s first COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Rapid tests ‘not a panacea’ for care homes, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. lacks capacity for daily tests of thousands of workers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman being arrested at a Kelowna Value Village after refusing to wear a mask on Nov. 22.(@Jules50278750/Twitter)
VIDEO: Woman arrested for refusing to wear mask at Kelowna Value Village

RCMP claims the woman was uncooperative with officers, striking them a number of times and screaming

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal MLA Shirley Bond questions NDP government ministers in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Cabinet veteran Shirley Bond chosen interim leader of B.C. Liberals

28-member opposition prepares for December legislature session

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19: What do rising positivity rates mean for B.C.? It’s not entirely clear

Coronavirus cases are on the rise but the province has not unveiled clear thresholds for further measures

A rider carves a path on Yanks Peak Saturday, Nov. 21. Two men from Prince George went missing on the mountain the next day. One of them, Colin Jalbert, made it back after digging out his sled from four feet under the snow. The other, Mike Harbak, is still missing. Local search and rescue teams went out looking Monday, Nov. 23. (Sam Fait Photo)
‘I could still be the one out there’: Snowmobiler rescued, 1 missing on northern B.C. mountain

As Quesnel search and rescue teams search for the remaining rider, Colin Jalbert is resting at home

More than 70 anglers participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. A court date is set for Dec. 1, 2020. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Anglers ticketed in Fraser River demonstration fishery heading to court

Sportfishing groups started a GoFundMe with almost $20K so far for legal defence of six anglers

Most Read