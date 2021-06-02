(File photo: James Smith)

(File photo: James Smith)

Two events in Surrey to honour 215 Indigenous children found at former residential school

One event is at 1 p.m., with a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m.

Editor’s note: This article contains details about experiences at residential schools in B.C. and may be triggering to readers.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society is offering toll-free 24-hour telephone support for survivors and their families at 1 (866) 925-4419. The KUU-US Crisis Line Society’s 24-hour line is available at 1-800-588-8717.

*****

Two separate events at Surrey City Hall on Friday are meant honour the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops.

First is an event planned by the Surrey Urban Indigenous Leadership Committee’s Skookum Lab at 1 p.m. on Friday (June 4). It will be at the staircase connected to city hall at civic plaza.

People are asked to bring their drums and a pair of children’s shoes and encouraged to wear their regalia or orange shirts.

Then a candlelight vigil is planned for Surrey City Hall at 7 p.m., hosted by the organizers of the BASMODI Team, which organized rallies and events in support of the Indian farmers’ protest, has planned the vigil to start at 7 p.m. at city hall.

“We stand in solidarity with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nations and all other Indigenous communities,” reads a poster for the event.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation said the remains of the children, some believed to be as young as three, were confirmed with the help of ground-penetrating radar.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School was Canada’s largest such facility operated by the Roman Catholic Church between 1890 and 1969 before the federal government took it over as a day school until 1978, when it was closed.

READ ALSO: Survivor of B.C. residential school breaking silence and calling for action, June 2, 2021

READ ALSO: Canada holds special debate on remains of 215 children found at residential school, June 2, 2021

READ ALSO: U.N. seeks full probe into death of Indigenous students at residential schools, June 2, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Indigenousresidential schools

Previous story
NACI says you can mix-and-match AstraZeneca, mRNA COVID vaccines
Next story
Oil spill leads to multiple crashes on 152nd Street: Surrey RCMP

Just Posted

215 orange ribbons are tied to a B.C. school’s fence to honour the 215 children who lost their lives and were buried at the former residential school in Kamloops. (Deb Meissner photo)
Kamloops discovery ‘ripped scab off’ residential-school wounds: Semiahmoo First Nation chief

‘Prayers to have those little souls brought home’

Sign shows reopening-weekend events at Cloverdale Legion in 2016. (File photo)
Royal Canadian Legion ‘thankful’ for $1.5M in B.C. gov’t aid

Legion branches in B.C. have been navigating the current economic crisis

People in need receive food from the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank in 2020. The food bank, through the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, has launched a new summer food drive aimed to increase donations at a time of year when they tend to drop. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen launches new summer donation drive

Initiative aims to raise much needed food and money for Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank

Aarna Garg, 14, was last seen June 1 at 3:45 p.m., leaving a home in the 6400-block of 121st Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn. Aarna takes medication daily that police say she did not take with her.
Surrey RCMP look for missing 14-year-old

Aarna Garg was last seen June 1 at 3:45 p.m., leaving a home in the 6400-block of 121st Street

Shane Ertmoed (right) is serving a life sentence for killing 10-year-old Heather Thomas on Oct. 1, 2000. (File photos)
Petition, fundraiser launched for family of Surrey girl murdered in October, 2000

$50,000 goal set in fundraiser, petition calls for inquiry into killer-pedophile incarcerations

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

A bank robbery was thwarted by customers on Wednesday morning (June 2) at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)
4 customers tackle armed bank robber in Abbotsford

Suspect had shotgun and ordered everyone to lie on the floor

Archbishop J. Michael Miller has formally apologized for the role of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver in the residential school system. (Archbishop J. Michael Miller/Facebook)
B.C. Catholic archbishop apologizes for ‘unquestionably wrong’ residential schools

Kamloops school where 215 children were found fell within historical border of Archdiocese of Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Volunteers work on a past year’s poppy fund activities at the Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion on Gorge Road in Victoria. The provincial government announced $1.5 million in one-time funding for B.C. and Yukon legions on June 2 to help them stay open through the remainder of the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. government announces $1.5 million in pandemic relief for struggling Legion branches

Property tax exemption is what Legions really need, Victoria branch president says

Vancouver Canucks players wore rainbow-coloured jerseys and matching Pride tape on their sticks for a game at Rogers Arena in 2018. (Vancouver Canucks photo/Twitter)
Task force shares ideas to help Canadian sports associations be more LGBTQ-inclusive

Canada’s Sport Inclusion Task Force launces website during Pride Month

After 800 visitors were granted partial stays at BC Parks this summer in error, the ministry responsible is now saying sorry. (Black Press Media files)
BC Parks’ system grants 800 campsite bookings against provincial policy

The online portal granted numerous 1-night stays at campgrounds this August long weekend

The moment when the WHL draw gave the 11th spot in the first round of the 2021 draft to the Langley-based Vancouver Giants. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants to pick 11th in first round of 2021 player draft

WHL lottery results announced

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Redistributing B.C. forest licences a long-term project, Horgan says

$2.5 million payment to Interior first nation a ‘template’

Most Read