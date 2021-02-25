Candlelight vigil planned for Chilliwack mother missing for four weeks

Virtual event to ‘spread some light’ for 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack

People are being asked to light a candle and say a prayer for a missing Chilliwack woman on Saturday evening.

A virtual candlelight vigil is being held for Shaelene Bell, the 23-year-old mother of two young boys who has been missing since Jan. 30.

“Light a candle, say a prayer, spread Shaelene’s name and help bring her home,” wrote Dayna Pollard on Facebook page ‘Help Find Shaelene Bell Missing From Chilliwack B.C.’

The vigil takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 where people throughout Chilliwack and across Canada are invited to “spread some light” for Bell.

Folks are encouraged to take photos of their lit candles that night and share them on social media using the hashtag #bringshaelenehome.

Bell was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 30 when she left her apartment in the 9300-block of Edward Street around 8:30 p.m. Her 2021 Hyundai Tucson that she was driving was found in the 47000-block of Ballam Road two days later on Monday, Feb. 1.

She is described as having bleached blonde hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-two and weighing 95 pounds.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

There is also an online fundraiser to help with search efforts and to support Bell’s boys at gofundme.com/f/missing-mother-of-2-shaelene-bell.

