Canadian-owned swimsuit chain bankrupt

Swimco had been in creditor protection for several months

Swimco announced recently it is shutting all of its stores in Canada, including in Langley. (Swimco website)

Canadian swimsuit company Swimco closed all its stores, including one in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley, as the company has filed for bankruptcy.

“It’s time we say Sea You Later,” said a message on the company’s website, noting that is closing after 45 years in business.

The bankruptcy of the Swimco Group, which is composed of Swimco Aquatic Supplies and Swimco Partnership, took effect on Oct. 10 and all stores across Canada were closed. The family-owned firm had been in creditor protection since June.

According to a notice from Deloitte Restructuring on the company’s website, retail locations will remain closed until further notice, but online sales are still taking place. Sales are final and there are no returns, nor are gift cards being accepted any longer.

The family-owned company was founded in Calgary in 1970 as a mail order business, and later expanded into stores across most of the country.

In addition to the Langley location, Swimco had stores in Vancouver and North Van, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Richmond, and on Vancouver Island in B.C.

BusinessCoronaviruseconomyLangley