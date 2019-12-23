Fabricator Mike Caldarino uses a grinder on a steel stairs being manufactured for a high school in Redmond, Wash., at George Third & Son Steel Fabricators and Erectors, in Burnaby, B.C., on March 29, 2018. Canada’s economy contracted slightly in October, with real gross domestic product down 0.1 per cent from September. Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October's decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Canada’s economy contracted slightly in October, with real gross domestic product down 0.1 per cent from September.

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months.

Economists had projected a flat GDP report for October compared with September, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada says the month included the biggest decline in retail trade since March 2016.

There were also declines in wholesale trade and manufacturing.

Those declines were only partly offset by an advance in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector as well as transportation and warehousing services.

The Canadian Press

