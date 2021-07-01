Police are looking for 33-year-old Emile Williams who had been living at a Vancouver halfway house. (Vancouver Police)

Police are looking for 33-year-old Emile Williams who had been living at a Vancouver halfway house. (Vancouver Police)

Canada-wide warrant issued for man in Vancouver convicted of manslaughter

Anyone who sees Emile Williams or has information on his whereabouts should call 911

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man police say allegedly committed new crimes this week while on statutory release for a manslaughter conviction.

Vancouver Police allege the suspect assaulted and threatened another person on Saturday.

Emile Williams, who is 33, had been living at a Vancouver halfway house.

He was sentenced for manslaughter in 2013.

In addition to the Canada-wide warrant for breach of Corrections and Conditional Release Act, Williams also has B.C.-wide warrants for assault and uttering threats.

Police say he has a violent history, and anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

crimeVancouver Police

Previous story
Heat wave: more records broken across B.C.
Next story
Wildfire north of Kamloops still out of control at 20,000 hectares

Just Posted

Scott Wheatley, executive director of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, and Rebecca Smith, advocacy chair and vice president of the Chamber, issued statements June 28 about Canada Day and the recent increase in municipal taxes. (Photos: Submitted)
‘Punishing increases’ in city taxes says Cloverdale Chamber director

A view of Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey council awards nearly $3.6M in design, construction contracts for two major recreation projects

(Delta Police Department photo)
Missing Surrey woman found deceased in Delta

White Rock pickleball player Debbie Lawrance - who appeared before council June 14 to ask for a dedicated pickleball court in Centennial Park - is seen on the court in Nottingham, England, where she competed at the English Open in 2019. (Contributed photo)
Pickleball granted a dedicated court at White Rock’s Centennial Park