A dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is prepared in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is prepared in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canada to receive 2M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech ramp up deliveries

The push for more shots comes as many parts of the country remain in lockdown

Canada is set to begin receiving more than two million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine each week as the two pharmaceutical firms ramp up their deliveries and begin shipping shots from the United States.

Pfizer and BioNTech have been consistently delivering around one million doses from Brussels each week since mid-March, but those numbers will double over the next month before increasing further in June.

This week’s doses will also be the first to arrive from Pfizer’s plant in Kalamazoo, Mich., after the U.S. government previously restricted vaccine exports to inoculate its own citizens.

There was no immediate word, however, on progress in talks with the U.S. over the provision of more doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is in high demand across the country.

Federal Public Service and Procurement Minister Anita Anand said on Friday that Ottawa was “being very aggressive, especially with the supplier.”

U.S. President Joe Biden suggested last month that the U.S. could share its stockpile of tens of millions of AstraZeneca shots, which health officials there have not approved for use.

Demand for the shot has skyrocketed after several provinces dropped the eligible age for the vaccine to 40-plus, and Anand has said Canada will receive four million total doses by the end of June, but the government does not have a detailed schedule of when they will actually arrive.

The Pfizer-BioNTech doses are the only shots scheduled for arrival in Canada over the next seven days, with Moderna slated to deliver its next shipment of more than one million doses next week.

The feds also haven’t said when they will release doses of the single-shot vaccine from Johnson and Johnson, after the first 300,000 jabs arrived in Canada last week.

Plans to distribute them are now on hold after Health Canada learned some of them were manufactured at a Maryland facility that botched part of the production process for 15 million doses bound for the U.S.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration recently cited the facility for violations including cleaning and sterilization failures, the potential for cross-contamination and failure to follow required protocols.

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility, but did not think the Canadian J&J doses had any connection to that plant.

Now Health Canada says the drug substance that makes up part of the J&J vaccine was actually produced there and then shipped elsewhere for the vaccines to be finished.

The push for more shots comes as many parts of the country remain in lockdown while a third wave of COVID-19 infections, exacerbated by numerous variants of the novel coronavirus, rages across Canada.

Against that backdrop, however, some long-standing virus hot spots prepared to accelerate their immunization efforts.

Both Quebec and Ontario are set to lower the age of eligibility for vaccination, with the latter province also planning to redirect half its supplies to designated neighbourhoods with high infection rates over the next two weeks.

More than 173,000 new vaccinations were reported across the country on Saturday, bringing the total number of doses given to 13,825,476.

Nationwide, 1,128,778 people or 3 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous law being steadily rebuilt in Canada, says B.C. university professor
Next story
Study co-author says planned C-sections may be less risky for some moms and babies

Just Posted

File photo
IHIT investigating Surrey homicide after man dies in hospital from gunshot wound

Police say 19-year-old victim arrived at hospital in Surrey suffering from a gunshot wound Friday afternoon and later died of his injury

Whalley’s Flamingo Hotel in 1960. (Photo: Surrey Archives/Stan McKinnon collection)
‘Whalley Before Skyscrapers’ talk to focus on archival photos, plus video from 1993

Surrey Archives boasts more than 60,000 archival photographs available online

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

The Harmony project is proposed for the current site of Peninsula Estates, in the 15100-block of 20 Avenue. (Tracy Holmes photo)
‘Positive advocacy’ campaign aims to clarify South Surrey inclusive-housing project

Misperceptions lead to ‘bump’ in road for proponents of Harmony apartments

Delta City Hall. (James Smith photo)
Maclean’s ranks Delta best community in Metro Vancouver

The city ranked 9th in B.C. and 48th in Canada, up 11 places from the previous ranking in 2019

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

..
Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford temporarily severs ties with Canucks forward Jake Virtanen

Abbotsford dealership condemns sexual misconduct, may bring Virtanen back pending investigation

Bikramdeep Randhawa worked at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Man killed in North Delta shooting worked at Maple Ridge prison

Man killed in targeted shooting was guard at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sunday night in Kamloops the Vancouver Giants dropped a 5-2 decision to the Prince George Cougars (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Giants drop 5-2 decision to Prince George

‘Not enough guys with their ‘A’ game’ coach said

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Mike Haire, a former vice-principal at W. A. Fraser middle school in Abbotsford, goes on trial starting Monday, May 3 in New Westminster for two child pornography offences.
UPDATE: Laywer argues to exclude some evidence against Abbotsford vice-principal charged with child porn

Trial for Mike Haire starts with voir dire on Monday, May 3 in New Westminster

(StudentAidBC)
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

Most Read