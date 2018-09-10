(The Canadian Press)

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

The federal government says it doesn’t know enough about how, when and where dangerous goods move through the Canadian North, highlighting the potential risks of a major spill or other disaster.

As a result, Transport Canada acknowledges the possible effects on public safety and the environment are also unclear.

The department is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety.

READ MORE: Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

A newly issued call for bids to carry out the study says work will focus on regions north of the 55th parallel as well as on isolated areas in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario and northern Quebec.

The goal is to fully identify the hazardous substances transported throughout these areas, along with major hubs that link to relevant airports, marine ports, ice roads, railroads, mines, manufacturing plants and warehouses.

The information will help Transport Canada pinpoint potential risks and make decisions concerning safety regulations and compliance.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey light rail ‘celebration’ event planned today
Next story
Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

Just Posted

Surrey MP tackles the trash

Randeep Sarai and volunteers cleaned up Brownsville Bar Park on Saturday

BC Thanksgiving Food Drive will return to Cloverdale, Langley homes

Last year’s local efforts collected more than 30,000 pounds of food

North Delta Rotary’s Starfish Backpack program to support 90 kids this fall

The program provides at-risk kids with food to last the weekend

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old Burnaby girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

MINTY: Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply moved’ by Surrey woman’s birthday song

Donna Hanson’s ‘Devoted Heart’ video inspired by hearing a Michael Bublé hit while out for a walk

VIDEO: People line up for piece of 8-foot diameter pie

Pie in the Plaza celebrates city’s agri-food sector

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Canada’s Kevin Koe to test new lineup at World Cup of Curling

Canadian contingent competes at tournament’s first stop in Suzhou, China

VIDEO: Abbotsford firefighters rescue woman in clothing bin

AFRS help woman escape bin on Sunday morning

Organizers pay $63,000 for Vancouver 4-20 festival costs

City complained event had grown to include hundreds of vendors, costs as much as $100,000

Most Read