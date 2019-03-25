The Canada Revenue Agency headquarters in Ottawa is shown on November 4, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Canada Revenue Agency apologizes as online services go down

The deadline to pay any taxes owing is April 30

The Canada Revenue Agency says its online systems have gone down and it isn’t saying when they will be back.

The agency is apologizing in a tweet for the cut in services this morning, saying officials are looking into the “technical issues.”

Some Twitter users say the agency’s services appear to have been down since last night.

Currently both the “My Account” and “My Business Account” log-in pages come up with notices that they are unavailable.

Both are used heavily at this time of year for Canadians filing their taxes.

The deadline to pay any taxes owing is April 30.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired
Next story
Inquest into fatal Radiohead stage collapse underway in Toronto

Just Posted

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A man, woman, two dogs, a cat and kittens made it out safely

South Surrey wrestler wins pair of national titles

Ana Godinez Gonzalez tops field at junior, senior championships in Saskatoon

Delta asking for joint provincial-federal review of ‘cashless casinos’

Call for system to prevent money laundering comes as construction is set to begin on Ladner casino

Ambulance’s 22-minute response time concerns White Rock man

Ambulance arrives 22 minutes after call for service

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, March 17–22

Lottery ticket lawsuit, mysterious holes in tree trunks, and more

Mueller finds no Trump collusion, leaves obstruction open

But while Mueller fully ruled out criminal collusion, he was more circumspect on presidential obstruction of justice

B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

Woman with knives refused to comply with orders therefore officer used appropriate level of force

‘Bikinishe’ swimwear retailer prompts Better Business Bureau warning

Watchdog has gotten dozens of complaints about company, which has been using fake Vancouver address

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

5 to start your day

Trudeau boosts Tamara Taggart, a doctor accessed records of a woman pregnant with his baby, and more

Woman wants Tofino to get a nude beach

“They may enjoy a surf and then walk around naked and just be free.”

Ice climbers scale Canada’s tallest waterfall on Vancouver Island

Ice climbers Chris Jensen, Will Gadd and Peter Hoang made history

New Coast Guard ship crashes into breakwater in Victoria

‘It is fairly unprecedented that it would happen’

Sparks fly as SUV speeds wrong way down Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Most Read